Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 while filming their 2003 rom-com Gigli. Although the Hustlers actress was married to her husband Cris Judd at the time, Affleck later admitted her marriage allowed them to get to know each other and form a close friendship without "any of the falseness that goes with a courtship."

The power couple began dating not long after the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce and got engaged that same year, but it would be their popularity and constant public attention that later spelled doom for their relationship.

"We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised," they explained in a joint statement after canceling their 2003 nuptials. "We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."