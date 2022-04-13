Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Getting 'Married In Secret' To Avoid Media Circus

After rekindling the flame between the two for nearly a year, the power duo recently announced that they are going to give tying the knot another shot.

J. Lo posted a video on her Twitter showing off a massive green engagement ring, which time-warped everyone back to the early 2000s. A time when the world revolved around Lopez and Affleck's nuptials.

However, a source claims that the newly engaged couple won't make a show of their wedding. "After the last time [their previous engaged], there won’t be any announcements of when and where they are getting married. They will just do it and then announce," the insider spilled.