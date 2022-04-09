Jennifer Lopez Confirms Second Engagement To Ben Affleck, One Year After Calling Off Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez
Bennifer 2.0 is engaged... again! Jennifer Lopez announced she's set to be Mrs. Ben Affleck by proudly showing off her dazzling diamond ring on Friday night.
Taking to her social media, J. Lo teased she had a "big announcement" to tell the world and encouraged everyone to sign up for her onthejlo.com website for the news.
“You’re perfect,” J. Lo is heard saying in a voiceover as music played in the background. The large rock is green in color and looks even bigger than the 6.1-carat pink diamond that Affleck gave her during their first engagement in the early 2000s.
Don't forget — Bennifer was first set to marry in 2003 but canceled their wedding plans days before the ceremony.
The timing is also interesting considering in April of last year she was still engaged to A-Rod. J. Lo and the MLB star revealed they were calling off their two-year engagement in mid-April 2021.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they told TODAY. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."
They added, "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
Weeks after their breakup announcement, Affleck was spotted sneaking out of J. Lo's Los Angeles home. The couple set the world on fire when they confirmed they had rekindled their romance nearly 20 years later.
J. Lo and Affleck have been inseparable since and recently plunked down a whopping $50 million on a home in Bel-Air.
Engagement rumors began swirling earlier this week when J. Lo was first spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring on that finger. It only took her a day to confirm the speculation — but remember, they still have to make it down the aisle.
J. Lo went on to marry Marc Anthony months after her 2004 breakup with Affleck. One year later, he said "I do" to Jen Garner.
The newly engaged duo has five kids between them. J. Lo shares two teenage twins with her ex-husband. Affleck has three kids with Garner.