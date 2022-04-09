Jennifer Lopez Confirms Second Engagement To Ben Affleck, One Year After Calling Off Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez

The timing is also interesting considering in April of last year she was still engaged to A-Rod. J. Lo and the MLB star revealed they were calling off their two-year engagement in mid-April 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they told TODAY. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

They added, "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."