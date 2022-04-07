Bennifer Engaged? Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Massive Ring After Purchasing $50 Million Bel-Air Estate With Ben Affleck

"You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time," she told The New York Times in a profile published on February 1.

"There's a part of it that, yes, we’re together," Jennifer added. "But there's a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago."

Now that she is once again going strong with Ben, J. Lo said she still has no regrets about the way things have unfolded.

"You can't live life and think that things are just mistakes: I just messed up there, I messed up there. No, it's all lessons," the Shades of Blue star shared. "It's really what can you extrapolate from it that is going to help you grow and go to the next level of understanding yourself, finding yourself and being able to be at peace with your life, at peace with who you are."