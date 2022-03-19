Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Move In Together, Reportedly Purchased $50 Million Bel-Air Estate

J Lo and Ben are reportedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air. The massive property is allegedly secluded and hidden in a forest of LA trees.

The home is listed as having 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate includes their own private home theatre, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub, and a backyard pool and jacuzzi.

The estate was previously owned by Texas Billionaire Todd Lemkin who had been looking to sell it for $65 million. The exact amount the couple fork over for the estate has yet to be disclosed, but sources claim it was within the $50 million range, meaning the couple potentially bought the property under its listing price.