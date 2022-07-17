"I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need," she said in a statement. "I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets."

"At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need."

Bailey concluded her statement noting she's spoken with police and they have subpoenaed Brown's records proving he did receive all of the money that they sent him.

Brown's reps have yet to publicly address the issue.