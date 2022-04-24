Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Seen Hand-In-Hand On Lunch Date After Denying Dating App Rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted walking together hand-in-hand while getting lunch at the Country Mart in Brentwood.
This comes days after Emma Hernan dropped a bombshell revealing that she matched with the former Batman actor before his recent engaged.
The 52-year-old actress rocked a flowing black dress with a belt cinched in at the waist while sporting some orange-tinted shades as she held the hand of her latest fiancé. Affleck sported a plaid button-up over a white tee and black jeans.
The two were caught leaving the shopping center and getting ready to head out in the Gone Girl actor's Tesla.
Newly Engaged Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Crash Into Starbucks Sign In Attempt To Escape Paparazzi
The sighting comes one day after Affleck's reps shot down the rumors that the Argo director was still active on a dating app around the time he and Lopez became an item again.
Ben Affleck Shut Down Dating App Rumors After 'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Talks About Matching With Him On Raya
His reps spoke with People where they revealed, "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."
The rumors were sparked after a recent episode of Selling Sunset where Hernan opened up about matching with the actor, claiming he asked her if she wanted to "grab coffee" a few times.
Stause joked to Hernan claiming that she "could've foiled Bennifer!"
Hernan played it coy when she said, "He may or may not have been texting me," but she went on to call him "very sweet."
Lately, the A-list couple have been keeping busy touring potential new homes after their dream Bel-Air deal fell through. They've toured mansions all across the LA area ranging from $35 million all the way to $75 mil.
They're reportedly looking for a place big enough to hold their collective families.
The Chasing Amy actor has three kids he had with Jennifer Garner — two daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and a son, Samuel, 10. J.Lo on the other had has twins she had with Mark Anthony Emme and Max
Affleck and Lopez were one of the biggest couples back in the early 2000s, garnering just as many headlines as today, if not more. Although they never ended up tying the knot, there have been reports the Hollywood icons are planning to have a "secret wedding" without all the glitz and glamor.