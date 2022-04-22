'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck Courted Her Before Getting Back With J-Lo

Your tip
hernan
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 22 2022, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

The second go for it couple Bennifer nearly didn't happen.

That's according to Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan, who said she and Ben Affleck were close to becoming an item while he was pursuing her, Page Six reports.

Instead, Affleck is now engaged to Jennifer Lopez, the second time the couple has been together.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” the real estate agent said in the fifth episode of “Selling Sunset” Season 5, which premiered Friday (via Us Weekly). “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Hernan is 30 and Afleck is 49.

affleck
Source: MEGA

Hernan spoke of her Afleck relations with co-star Chrishell Stause after she was asked if she had ever dabbled in celebrity dating app Raya.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something],” Stause, 40, asked.

Hernan recalled the TikTok video, saying she was another recipient of Afleck's Raya messages. Despite the chats, Hernan and Afleck never physically met, according to Page Six.

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” Stause joked. “He was on the hunt.”

Hernan said their conversations began with the city of Boston, where Afleck is from.

hernan
Source: MEGA

“We have the Boston connection,” Hernan explained. “It was very sweet.”

Page Six reported in October 2019 that Afleck was back on the dating scene using Raya. The outlet states that after its report the actor completely revamped his Raya profile.

In April 2021, Afleck went viral when a TikTok user claimed he sent her a direct message video on Instagram after the two matched on Raya, Page Six reports.

The brunette added a video of Affleck calling her by name and bringing up the "unmatching" incident, according to Page Six.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” Affleck asked in the clip. “It’s me."

hernan
Source: MEGA
