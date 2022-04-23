Ben Affleck Shut Down Dating App Rumors After 'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Talks About Matching With Him On Raya

The Gone Girl star and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez have been going around touring new homes up and down the Beverly Hills area when Hernan decided to spill some tea claiming that her and Affleck swiped right on each other. She revealed the tidbit of gossip during a conversation with her co-star Chrishell Stause on a recent episode of their Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Hernan claimed the award-winning actor/director DM'd her asking if she's like to "grab coffee" a few times.

Stause joked, "You could've foiled Bennifer!"

She played it coy when she said, "He may or may not have been texting me," but she went on to call him "very sweet" and would use the "opening pick-up line" to get her attention.

"We have a Boston connection."