Ben Affleck Shut Down Dating App Rumors After 'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Talks About Matching With Him On Raya
Ben Affleck is shutting down rumors about being active on dating apps.
Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan claimed to match with the former Batman actor on the A-list hook-up app Raya earlier this week but a rep for Affleck is putting those rumors to rest claiming that he hasn't been active on the service for years.
The Gone Girl star and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez have been going around touring new homes up and down the Beverly Hills area when Hernan decided to spill some tea claiming that her and Affleck swiped right on each other. She revealed the tidbit of gossip during a conversation with her co-star Chrishell Stause on a recent episode of their Netflix show Selling Sunset.
Hernan claimed the award-winning actor/director DM'd her asking if she's like to "grab coffee" a few times.
Stause joked, "You could've foiled Bennifer!"
She played it coy when she said, "He may or may not have been texting me," but she went on to call him "very sweet" and would use the "opening pick-up line" to get her attention.
"We have a Boston connection."
Affleck's rep spoke with People revealing that, "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."
The Jersey Girl actor was previously on the app matching with actress Nivine Jay who posted a TikTok where she recalled unmatching the actor thinking that she came across a fake account.
The actor's been off the market ever since rekindling his long-lost romance with J. Lo.
The two were one of Hollywood's biggest couples back in the early 2000s before calling off their previous engagement and going their separate ways for years.
Since then, they've gone on to have their own families but struck out with love up until they crossed paths yet again in spring of 2021.
After dating for a period of time after Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner, the actor reportedly walked up to his Gigli co-star while she was in a bubble bath and popped the question.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez All Smiles While Touring New Mansion After $50 Million Bel-Air Estate Fell Through
The Marry Me actress said yes and has been showing off her massive green diamond everywhere she goes. She's hoping the fourth time is the charm!