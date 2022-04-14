Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez All Smiles While Touring New Mansion After $50 Million Bel-Air Estate Fell Through

The Hollywood power couple has been checking out mega-mansions across the Los Angeles area with their latest stop being a 7-bed, 11-bath property in Beverly Hills. Affleck and J. Lo looked thrilled as they toured the massive $35.75 million estate, which is a far cry from the $75 million homes they've recently checked out.

The mansion has a private theater and a massive ballroom with enough space to hold 200 guests.

According to the listing, Bennifer's possible new home has a pool and fountain with swans. Sadly, the swans are not listed as part of the package.