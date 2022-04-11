Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Scramble To Find Forever Home After $50 Million Mansion Falls Out Of Escrow
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in crisis mode to find their forever home after their $50 million Bel-Air estate fell out of escrow. The upsetting news about their mega-mansion comes days after J. Lo confirmed their second engagement.
Sources close to the Bel-Air seller claim the deal fell through. While it's unclear what sparked the decision, it's most likely due to something they didn't like about the home after the inspection. J. Lo and Affleck didn't let the last-minute pull get them down.
The fiancées were spotted continuing their house search over the weekend.
J. Lo and the Academy Award winner were photographed checking out pricey homes in the Beverly Hills and Bel-Air neighborhoods. It looks like they are going bigger too because, according to reports, the brand-new estates cost between $64 million and $72 million.
As Radar reported, the two-time Grammy-nominated singer and Affleck plunked down more than $50 million on the mansion last month. Their 20,000 square foot home was big enough for their blended family.
Between the couple, they have 5 children under the age of 18.
After the purchase, they even brought their family over for a two-hour house tour. Now, it looks like Ben's kids — Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son, Samuel, 10 — and J. Lo's twins — Emme and Max — will have to find a new place to call home.
The house hunt isn't the only thing the couple has to pencil in.
Over the weekend, the Let's Get Loud singer confirmed she is engaged (again) to Affleck. Showing off her gigantic diamond that's green in color, J. Lo excitedly told her fans the news just one day after she first sparked engagement rumors.
On Thursday, J. Lo was spotted furniture shopping and it was impossible not to notice the large rock on that finger.
Of course, this isn't the first time J. Lo and Affleck have planned their wedding. The couple, lovingly dubbed Bennifer, was first set to marry in 2003 but canceled their wedding plans days before the ceremony.
They ended off calling off their relationship completely at the beginning of 2004.
Ironically, Bennifer's news comes just one year after she ended her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez. The exes confirmed their breakup in April 2021, and Affleck was caught sneaking out of her Los Angeles home weeks later.
J. Lo and Affleck have been inseparable since.