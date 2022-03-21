Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their Bel-Air Mansion For First Time After Plunking Down $50 Million On Property

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look pretty delighted with their $50 million purchase! The singer, 52, and her Academy Award-winning beau, 49, appeared as the picture-perfect couple after visiting their mega-mansion for the first time since going halves on the property.

The couple, who reignited their long-lost romance less than one year ago, was photographed giving J. Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, a tour of their 20,000 square foot home over the weekend.