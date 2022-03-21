Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their Bel-Air Mansion For First Time After Plunking Down $50 Million On Property
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look pretty delighted with their $50 million purchase! The singer, 52, and her Academy Award-winning beau, 49, appeared as the picture-perfect couple after visiting their mega-mansion for the first time since going halves on the property.
The couple, who reignited their long-lost romance less than one year ago, was photographed giving J. Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, a tour of their 20,000 square foot home over the weekend.
The duo was spotted walking around their brand-new house with security. Affleck was caught taking photos from inside, possibly for design ideas or to gloat to friends. Dressed in his favorite checkered button-up, the Deep Water star appeared laser-focused during the two hours he spent with his lover-turned-roommate on the tour.
Driving up to the Bel-Air mansion in his black Tesla, J. Lo and Affleck drove down their gate and threw two archways before parking the car and heading inside.
He later returned to the property with a slew of others, following the same path he did before.
Affleck and J. Lo's lavish home includes the works and is plenty of room for their blended family. Between them, they have five kids who are all under the age of 18 so they will each need their separate rooms.
The Batman star shares three kids — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son, Samuel, 10 — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. As for J. Lo, the Marry Me actress has two twins — Emme and her son, Max — from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.
The couple's new house comes complete with all the bells and whistles, including a home theater, a full gym, a massive master bedroom, a large backyard with a pool and spa, and a multiple car garage for all of their luxury vehicles.
While $50 million sounds like a lot, J. Lo and Affleck — whose estimated worth is $550 million combined — got the home for a steal. The property was first listed by Texas Billionaire Todd Lemkin for $65 million!