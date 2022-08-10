'Housewives' Alum Bethenny Frankel Is 'Worried' For Ben Affleck After Marrying Jennifer Lopez
Reality star Bethenny Frankel weighed in about Ben Affleck's new marriage to on-again flame Jennifer Lopez, explaining why she is worried for the Last Duel actor.
"They're in love. They're the ones that got away. They're back together. Also, compound that with one member of the relationship being an addict," the former Bravolebrity, 51, said during a recent episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.
"And being an addict has its challenges for the person and for the person in a relationship with the addict," Frankel pointed out. "I call it activation. I've been surrounded by addicts for most of my life. Stress is not great for an addict."
Over the years, Affleck, 49, has been very candid about his struggles with drinking, going to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, in 2001, 2017, and 2018.
The Skinnygirl Margarita entrepreneur highlighted that Affleck is very low-key when it comes to his private life and the pressure of being Bennifer could feel overwhelming.
"He's famous and he's a director," she stated, adding that he still likes to go under the radar for the most part aside from an occasional red carpet appearance.
"He's running on Dunkin' [Donuts] and he'll smoke a cigarette and he's living his Boston life," she continued. "So now he's with this mega famous person and it's a lot."
Before making it official with J. Lo, 53, in Las Vegas on July 16, Affleck spoke honestly about his alcoholism in a tell-all interview with the New York Times.
"Relapse is embarrassing, obviously," he said. "I wish it didn't happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see."
The star shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. As for J. Lo, she shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," Affleck added at the time.
Speaking to Howard Stern in late 2021, the Argo star revealed he mulled it over before reconciling with Lopez 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004, noting he was considering how it would impact his kids.
"I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it," he said.
It seems both Affleck and Lopez's kids have given their rekindled romance the seal of approval as they joined the lovebirds on their romantic honeymoon.