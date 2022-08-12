R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer
R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned.
The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday.
In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.
“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” Savage wrote.
“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”
Kelly has been behind bars since being arrested in 2019. He was locked up in a New York facility until last month when he was transported to Chicago where he will face a second trial on separate charges. Savage did not reveal a due date.
Savage told the New York Post that Kelly had approved the book and his team “read it through.”
She said Kelly would not allow her to use his photos in her book but did sign off on her using the ultrasound.
Savage said, “I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened.”
“However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”
Savage met Kelly when she was 19 and has stayed with him ever since. In 2019, she sat down for an infamous interview with Gayle King where she defended Kelly.
Savage’s parents, Jonjelyn and Timothy, have pleaded for her to return home for years claiming she’s been brainwashed.
Savage told King said, “Our parents are basically out here just to get money," Savage said. "Well, both our parents, both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn't agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they're just very upset.”
Savage sat with Kelly’s then-girlfriend/victim Azriel Clary who also defended the singer. Clary has since recanted her defense and cooperated with prosecutors.