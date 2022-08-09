'Significant Impairments’: R. Kelly Lawyer To Use Singer’s Low IQ, Illiteracy As Part Of Defense In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly’s lawyers plan to use the singer’s “intellectual disabilities” as part of his defense in his upcoming trial, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors are objecting to an expert witness Kelly and his team plan to call in court later this month.

Kelly was charged with four child pornography counts, conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with his 2008 state-court acquittal; three counts related to receiving child pornography, and five additional enticement counts.