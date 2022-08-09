On The Prowl: Khloé Kardashian Dresses To Kill On First Night Out After Welcoming Baby #2 With Tristan Thompson
Eat your heart out, Tristan Thompson! Khloé Kardashian is back on the prowl, showing she's never looked better in her first outing since welcoming her second child — a son — via surrogate.
Just two days after her son with Tristan joined the family, the 38-year-old Hulu star hit the town to celebrate while wearing the tightest black mini dress on the planet.
Flashing her legs for days, the newly-crowned mother of two toasted his arrival at her family's favorite restaurant — Nobu in Malibu, California — on Sunday.
Khloé — who's single and looks ready to mingle — made jaws drop while serving her hourglass curves in the itty bitty dress.
She accessorized with black sunglasses and pulled her highlighted hair back in a high bun. Adding a pop of color to her nighttime number, Khloé held onto an electric blue mini bag.
In photos obtained by Radar, the reality star appeared unbothered and happy despite the drama surrounding her relationship with her children's father.
Surrounded by her security and team, Khloé held her head high as the paparazzi clicked away.
Sources revealed she's "on cloud nine" after welcoming her son earlier this month.
"Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey," an insider told People. "She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."
Despite the excitement surrounding her only son, Khloé reportedly still hasn't picked out a name for him.
"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name," the source continued. "She wants it to be just right."
RadarOnline.com confirmed Khloé was expecting another child with Tristan via surrogate in July.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the Good American founder's rep told us.
Sources revealed the exes were NOT back together and had not spoken outside of co-parenting since December.
Despite having a baby on the way, Khloé discovered Tristan had cheated on her in November and was expecting a secret love child with Maralee Nichols.
The two are currently in a paternity battle after a DNA test proved the NBA player was her son Theo's father.
Tristan is a dad of four. Besides sharing a daughter, True, 4, and the new baby with Khloé, and his 9-month-old with Maralee, Tristan also has a son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.