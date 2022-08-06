Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Their 2nd Child Via Surrogate

khloe kardashian seen first time tristan thompson holding hands video new baby pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 5 2022, Published 10:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian and her on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child via a surrogate, Radar has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed the 38-year-old reality star has yet to decide on a name for her new son. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian seen first time tristan thompson holding hands video new baby
Source: MEGA

“Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” another source dished to Us Weekly, “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, a rep for Khloé told us, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, Khloe and Tristan are NOT back together and have not spoken outside of co-parenting since December.

The two have been spotted out with their daughter but sources say that's the extent of their relationship.

khloe kardashian seen first time tristan thompson holding hands video new baby
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Khloé's surrogate got pregnant in November while she was still with Tristan. The following month she learned that he had fathered a child with another woman named Maralee Nichols.

Marlee — a former personal trainer from Texas — sued the NBA star for paternity and child support. She claimed to have hooked up with Tristan several times over the course of months. Maralee said she meet him at his home in California and while he visited Texas for his 30th birthday.

Tristan initially said he was skeptical that he was the father and demanded a DNA test be done. The baby was born in December and a test was done shortly afterward.

The results showed Tristan was indeed the father. He quickly released a statement on Instagram apologizing to Khloé for his actions and claiming he would step up to the plate for his new son Theo.

However, months later, Maralee said Tristan had yet to meet their son and had provided no child support for the child. The two are still fighting it out in court over child support.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.