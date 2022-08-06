Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Their 2nd Child Via Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and her on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child via a surrogate, Radar has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed the 38-year-old reality star has yet to decide on a name for her new son. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
“Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” another source dished to Us Weekly, “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, a rep for Khloé told us, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, Khloe and Tristan are NOT back together and have not spoken outside of co-parenting since December.
The two have been spotted out with their daughter but sources say that's the extent of their relationship.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Khloé's surrogate got pregnant in November while she was still with Tristan. The following month she learned that he had fathered a child with another woman named Maralee Nichols.
Marlee — a former personal trainer from Texas — sued the NBA star for paternity and child support. She claimed to have hooked up with Tristan several times over the course of months. Maralee said she meet him at his home in California and while he visited Texas for his 30th birthday.
Tristan initially said he was skeptical that he was the father and demanded a DNA test be done. The baby was born in December and a test was done shortly afterward.
The results showed Tristan was indeed the father. He quickly released a statement on Instagram apologizing to Khloé for his actions and claiming he would step up to the plate for his new son Theo.
However, months later, Maralee said Tristan had yet to meet their son and had provided no child support for the child. The two are still fighting it out in court over child support.