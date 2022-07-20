Double Trouble! Tristan Thompson Spotted With Two Mystery Women In Greece Despite Baby #2 On The Way With Khloé Kardashian
Tristan Thompson made it clear he is single… and ready to mingle ahead as he and ex Khloé Kardashian await the birth of their second child via surrogate.
On Tuesday, the NBA star, 31, was spotted having lunch with two mystery women in Mykonos, Greece, smiling from ear to ear as they walked up to their elusive location.
Thompson stood out while clad in his bright orange set paired with white sneakers in photos obtained by Daily Mail hours after he was seen holding hands with another mystery brunette.
His flirty display on Sunday made headlines after locals spotted the duo strolling the streets together at 5 AM following a fun-filled evening out at the nightclub Bonbonniere.
Kardashian's power forward ex has been living it up overseas after Radar confirmed that he and the Good American founder, 38, are expanding their family.
The exes currently share 4-year-old daughter True, while Thompson also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Thompson and Kardashian's second child is due to be born any day now.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," her rep said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
Sources claimed the former flames started the IVF process before the Revenge Body alum found out he cheated on her with Nichols in March 2021.
After the DNA test confirmed he was indeed the father of baby Theo, Thompson expressed his regret for mishandling Kardashian, stating, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."
We're told Kardashian and Thompson are NOT back together at this time and are strictly co-parenting.
Although they have another bundle of joy on the way, the Hulu star hinted that she was unfazed by her ex's Mediterranean outing by liking an Instagram post from a fan account this week.
"To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single," the caption read.