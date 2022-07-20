Khloé Kardashian Not Bothered By ‘Single’ Tristan Holding Hands With Mystery Woman In Greece As They Await Baby No. 2
Khloé Kardashian has been making it known that she doesn’t care that her on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson is off partying with a bunch of women overseas, Radar has learned.
On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star revealed her feelings when she liked a post from a fan page. The account reposted the viral video of Tristan walking the streets of Greece with holding a mystery woman’s hand.
The caption to the post read, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe's rep, they haven't spoken since December besides co-parenting so I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due."
Khloé read the post and double-tapped it to show her approval.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, a source close to Khloé did tell us that the reality star and Tristan were not engaging in any conversation other than their daughter True and forthcoming son.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," her rep told us.
Khloé broke up with Tristan in December 2021, a month after their new baby was conceived, after finding out he had impregnated another woman named Maralee Nichols.
The woman sued the NBA star for paternity and child support. She said they had hooked up multiple times including at Tristan's 30th birthday in Texas. Tristan initially acted skeptical that he was the father but a DNA test proved it was his kid.
Maralee welcomed their son Theo in December but claimed Tristan has yet to meet his child or offer any voluntary financial support. She previously accused him of offering her money to get rid of the pregnancy. He denied sending the messages. The two are still fighting it out in Los Angeles court over Theo.
After the DNA test came out, Tristan issues an apology to Khloé stating, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."
Khloé wasn't swayed by the public plea and has not taken him back.