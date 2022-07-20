21-Year-Old American Tourist And Vlogger Raped At Pakistan Resort, 2 Suspects Arrested Including Her 'Host'
An American vlogger was allegedly raped in her Pakistan hotel room by her “host” and then was blackmailed over the assault, Radar has learned.
The woman arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail, and was in the Punjab province. Her host and another person took her to a resort where she was sexually assaulted.
The suspects filmed the assault of the 21-year-old woman and used it to blackmail the victim, the Daily Mail stated.
The victim had stayed at the home of one of the alleged attackers for at least five days, with others saying he was her “guide,” the Daily Mail noted.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault, according to the Associated Press. One of the detainees was the woman’s host. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Police continue to investigate to determine how the woman was lured and taken to the hotel, the AP noted.
The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan stated that it was ready to provide help to the victim.
“The protection of U.S. citizens overseas is the highest priority of the U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad,” officials said, according to the AP, “out of respect for the privacy of the alleged victim, we cannot comment on the specifics of the allegation.”
The AP noted that sexual assault in Pakistan is common but often goes unreported because of lax punishments and poor investigations. Still, rapes of foreigners are rare.
Earlier this year, a sexual assault in Pakistan garnered international headlines. In that case, a 25-year-old mom said she was raped by three men aboard a moving train, according to CNN. The attack happened after the suspects asked the woman to move to a car with air conditioning.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the case, CNN noted.