Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kim Kardashian

'A Lot Of Love': Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together Due To 'Demanding Schedules'

kim kardashian and pete davidson invited to met gala
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 5 2022, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially ended their relationship after less than one year together, Radar has learned.

Sources close to the couple decided to end the romance but will remain friends.

Article continues below advertisement
radar split connor
Source: MEGA

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider told E!.

The source said the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete has been spending time in Australia while he films a new movie while Kim is home with her kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.

Kim and Pete's romance was first confirmed back in November. The sparks started after the reality star mogul made an appearance on Saturday Night Live the month before.

pete davidson leaving saturday night live pp
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

At the time, a source said, "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

The couple was inseparable for several months after their relationship started. Kim was spotted making trips to New York to hang out with Pete while he flew to Los Angeles for quality time.

The relationship caused drama with Kim's ex-husband Kanye West who publicly attacked Pete. The beef lead to Pete leaking texts he sent to Kanye asking him to "calm down."

The comedian wrote, "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f------ lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f--- up."

Kim visit Pete overseas in July after having been apart for several weeks. "They enjoyed a long weekend together," a source told People earlier this week. The insider said Kim was "excited that he will be back in the U.S. soon."

Based on the timing, it appears Kim and Pete spoke in the past couple of days and decided the relationship wasn't working out for either of them.

Kim and Pete have yet to make an official comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.