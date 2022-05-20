RADAR Told You First! Pete Davidson Is Leaving 'SNL' After Season 47 Finale

The comedian was last on set in late February and co-stars were under the impression that he had already quit, despite claims he was released for a period of time to shoot an indie horror film in his hometown New York borough.

"Pete is a huge part of the show. But it's as if he's either a part-timer or quit mid-season," one source connected to SNL told RadarOnline.com. "Some of his costars are privately raising their eyebrows. Here they are being told by everyone at NBC that he is filming a movie, but all they see is him bobbing up alongside Kim and her family at events like the WHCD (White House Correspondents Dinner) and the MET Gala. It's hard not to feel anything but abandoned by one of their own!"

"Perhaps Pete thinks he's now beyond SNL," a second source theorized. "It's more unlikely than likely that he'll return."