Pete Davidson ABSENT From 'Saturday Night Live' For Seventh Straight Episode, Cast Members Said To Feel 'Abandoned

The official word is that the Staten Island native was released in order to shoot an indie horror film in his hometown New York borough. But Davidson’s frequent appearances alongside girlfriend Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian clan have left fellow cast members confused and angry.

“Pete is a huge part of the show. But it’s as if he’s either a part-timer or quit mid-season,” said one source connected to the show.

“Some of his costars are privately raising their eyebrows. Here they are being told by everyone at NBC that he is filming a movie, but all they see is him bobbing up alongside Kim and her family at events like the WHCD (White House Correspondents Dinner) and the MET Gala. “It’s hard not to feel anything but abandoned by one of their own!”