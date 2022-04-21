Pete Davidson's Inner Circle Advising Him Not To Appear On 'The Kardashians' Due To Family's 'Curse'

According to Page Six, Pete's team is against him appearing on The Kardashians, despite its premiere shattering rating records. They are allegedly in his ear, reminding him about the "Kardashian Curse." Other men didn't fare well when they joined their significant others on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — i.e. Lamar Odom, Scott Disick, Kanye West, Kris Humphries, and Tristan Thompson.

“It’s a sure way to kill the relationship,” a source told the outlet. “Getting involved in the show decimates every man.”