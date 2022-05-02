Video Of Kim Kardashian Tripping Before WHCA Dinner Leaks & Shows Pete Davidson Stopping Her Fall

By her side! A fan leaked a video of Kim Kardashian tripping as she made her entrance into the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, capturing the very moment boyfriend Pete Davidson was there to lend a helping hand.

"I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell," Twitter user @kaseyjadee captioned the now-viral clip shared on Saturday. It was unclear if the Skims founder, 41, slipped on the floor inside the venue or on her silver Balenciaga gown.