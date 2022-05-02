Video Of Kim Kardashian Tripping Before WHCA Dinner Leaks & Shows Pete Davidson Stopping Her Fall
By her side! A fan leaked a video of Kim Kardashian tripping as she made her entrance into the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, capturing the very moment boyfriend Pete Davidson was there to lend a helping hand.
"I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell," Twitter user @kaseyjadee captioned the now-viral clip shared on Saturday. It was unclear if the Skims founder, 41, slipped on the floor inside the venue or on her silver Balenciaga gown.
All eyes were on Kim and Pete, 28, as the couple made their red carpet debut while stepping out for the star-studded affair over the weekend.
The reality mogul dazzled with her floor-length dress, signature wet hair look, and minimal accessories while her counterpart was suave in a classic black Prada suit paired with Vans sneakers. Mario Dedivanovic did Kim's makeup for the event while Chris Appleton styled her hair.
"White House din din," Kim captioned an Instagram post, showing her and Pete holding hands and posing for photographs inside and outside of the Washington Hilton.
Pete not only hit the red carpet with the Selfish author, but he also debuted a new tattoo seemingly reading "KNSCP." His new ink is speculated to be the initials of Kim and her children, in order from oldest to youngest, shared with estranged husband Kanye West.
Kim is mom to four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
This isn't the first time Pete got something permanently etched onto his skin in honor of his current relationship either.
"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me]," Kim said during a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I think my favorite one, it says here," she continued while pointing to her collarbone. "It says, 'My girl is a lawyer.' And that one's really cute."
The KKW Beauty founder and Saturday Night Live star have been dating since late 2021 following her hosting gig on the NBC comedy sketch show in October. Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer last February following nearly seven years of marriage.