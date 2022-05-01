Pete Davidson Spotted With Shocking New Neck Tattoo Fans Think Is Inspired By Kim Kardashian's Kids
Pete Davidson is no stranger to getting new ink, but some fans think the Saturday Night Live star has gone too far this time. Davidson was photographed out and about with what appeared to be a neck tattoo of the initials "KNSCP".
Now, rumors are swirling the tat is a tribute to his relationship with Kim Kardashian and her four kids.
Although neither Kardashian nor The King of Staten Island actor have confirmed the meaning of the mysterious new ink, fans immediately put two and two together and speculated that the "K" stood for Kim, and the other initials likely stood for North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — especially since the initials appeared to represent the kids in birth order.
This wouldn't come as a huge surprise, as Davidson already has a brand of Kardashian's name on his chest as well as several other tattoos in her honor, including the words: "My Girl Is A Lawyer."
While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has previously gushed about her love for her boyfriend's tattoos he's gotten for her, fans weren't as impressed.
One user wrote, "Y’all don’t find this weird" on Instagram, while another tweeted, "No but why has Pete Davidson got a tattoo of Kim’s kids initials? That’s weird they’re not yours."
Kardashian and Davidson have been seemingly attached at the hip ever since they sparked dating rumors late last year after the mom-of-four made her SNL host debut. As rumors continue that the funnyman may even star in second seasons of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians, some of Davidson's friends are reportedly not fans at all of the idea.
"His career has taken off, what does he need this for?" a source previously spilled in response to the rumors.
Another source cited the alleged "Kardashian curse" as a reason Davidson should be careful about how much he's intertwining himself in the famed reality star family's show.
"It’s a sure way to kill the relationship," they explained. "Getting involved in the show decimates every man."