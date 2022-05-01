Pete Davidson Spotted With Shocking New Neck Tattoo Fans Think Is Inspired By Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kardashian and Davidson have been seemingly attached at the hip ever since they sparked dating rumors late last year after the mom-of-four made her SNL host debut. As rumors continue that the funnyman may even star in second seasons of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians, some of Davidson's friends are reportedly not fans at all of the idea.

"His career has taken off, what does he need this for?" a source previously spilled in response to the rumors.

Another source cited the alleged "Kardashian curse" as a reason Davidson should be careful about how much he's intertwining himself in the famed reality star family's show.

"It’s a sure way to kill the relationship," they explained. "Getting involved in the show decimates every man."