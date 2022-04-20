Red Carpet Debut? Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rumored To Be Attending The Met Gala Together

"It's my thing," the mom of four explained to reporters. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

Kim has been enjoying her romance with Pete in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kanye West. The KUWTK alum filed for divorce from the Eazy rapper in February 2021, having since been declared legally single in March 2022 as she dropped the last name West from her social accounts amid their ongoing proceedings.

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it," she said about what inspired her to take a leap of faith on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."