Red Carpet Debut? Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rumored To Be Attending The Met Gala Together
All eyes will be on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson if the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala.
Sources say the reality mogul, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 28, have been formally invited to the star-studded event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.
This year's theme will be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" with a focus on "Gilded Glamour," drawing inspiration from style cues in the late 1800s.
"Think boutonnières, top hats, tailcoats and white bow ties for men and opera gloves, crinoline skirts, tulle bodices and a plethora of intricate embroidery for women," Marie Claire explained about what fans can expect to see sartorially.
An insider told Deuxmoi that Kim and Pete have yet to confirm they will be attending although they were sent an invitation.
Kim recently dished about her comedian boyfriend wearing items from her growing Skims brand, proudly sharing that he has been one of her biggest supporters.
"[Pete] has the boyfriend collection," the Selfish author told E! News on Saturday. "The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It's the most soft and comfy ever."
Earlier this month, Pete also joined Kim for the Los Angeles premiere of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. They were seen holding hands when they arrived and she later hit the red carpet solo.
"It's my thing," the mom of four explained to reporters. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."
Kim has been enjoying her romance with Pete in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kanye West. The KUWTK alum filed for divorce from the Eazy rapper in February 2021, having since been declared legally single in March 2022 as she dropped the last name West from her social accounts amid their ongoing proceedings.
"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it," she said about what inspired her to take a leap of faith on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."