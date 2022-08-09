Ivanka Trump All Smiles With Husband Jared Kushner As They Step Out For Date Night Hours After FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago

Ivanka Trump looked carefree during a low-key date night with husband Jared Kushner on Monday, smiling and laughing just hours after her father Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and personal home were raided by the FBI.

Radar has learned the former First Daughter, 40, and her spouse of nearly 13 years hit up Bleu Duck Kitchen in Minnesota, which boasts of its seasonal American dishes served in an upscale space.