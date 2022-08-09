First Photo: Agent With Machine Gun Photographed Outside Of Trump's Palm Beach Resort Mar-a-Lago During FBI Raid

This was the scene outside the Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago owned by Donald Trump on Monday night soon after the former president revealed the FBI had launched a raid on his property.

The image, snapped by local media WPTV, show what appears to be a plain-clothed Secret Service agent with his weapon — an automatic machine gun — as he paraded outside the property.

An unmarked vehicle is also in the picture exiting Mar-a-Lago.