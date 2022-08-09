Eric Trump Claims Safe Broken Into By FBI At Mar-a-Lago Was Empty

He also claimed he was “involved all day” with the agency’s operation while former President Trump was in New York City or his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

“I was the guy who got the call this morning and I called my father and let him know it happened, and I was involved all day,” Eric told Hannity. “Welcome to politics in the 2020s.”

“To have 30 FBI agents -- actually more than that -- descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet – you know, they broke into a safe,” Eric continued. “He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break.”