'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West
Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.
The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up.
"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.
According to the insider, Pete "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to the ridicule he suffered from the 45-year-old Donda rapper after Pete and Kim started officially dating in November 2021.
For more than nine months, Kanye would mock Pete on social media, predominantly Instagram, with threats and jokes aimed at “Skete” – Kanye’s nickname for the comedian.
Most recently, Kanye posted a startling image to Instagram on Monday morning in which "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28” appeared as the headline of a photoshopped New York Times newspaper.
Both Kim and Pete’s teams reportedly reached out to the social media giant regarding the disturbing image, and it was eventually removed from Kanye’s Instagram page.
"His team and Kim's have reached out repeatedly to Instagram asking to make the platform a safer space," an insider close to both Kim and Pete revealed Monday, after also revealing that Kanye’s social media attacks are the main reason the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has remained “absent from social media."
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Kim and Pete broke up on Friday after nine months together.
Sources close to the former couple revealed their busy schedules led to the breakup, although the two plan to remain friends following the split. It was also revealed Pete proposed to Kim shortly before the two decided to break up.
"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider revealed after news of the couple’s split broke the internet. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."
"She's upset about the breakup,” the insider also spilled. “But the schedule made it so hard, and the fact that they were living in two different cities.”
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," another insider revealed after sharing the former pair’s plans to remains friends.
Pete is currently in Australia filming a new project while Kim remains home in California taking care of her children: North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.