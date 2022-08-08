Your tip
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

pete davidson proposed to kim kardashian breakup
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 8 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.

“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”

pete davidson proposed to kim kardashian breakup
Insiders add that Kim is focused on her four kids.

“Kim is a great mom. She’s fully committed to her kids and any man she meets needs to know that. Pete understood and was fine sharing Kim with her children, but he also wanted to get married yesterday,” says a friend.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kim's ex Kanye West celebrated her breakup with the former Saturday Night Live star and is on a public campaign to win her back. Days after their split made headlines, Ye took to social media to once again bully Pete, aka "Skete."

pete davidson proposed to kim kardashian breakup
The rapper created the nickname during the Instagram tirade that got him suspended by the social media giant.

“Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28," Kanye wrote along with a mock-up cover of The New York Post.

Kim's ex-husband continuously meddled in her relationship with Pete, making it harder for the duo.

“When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it...Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life," insiders told Page Six.

pete davidson proposed to kim kardashian breakup
However, RadarOnline.com is told there's no way Kim's getting back together with Kanye — no matter how hard he tries.

"Kanye has been telling people that The Kardashians star broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen," sources spilled.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The judge declared them legally single in March. They are still battling over property and custody of their four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

