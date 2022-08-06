kim kardashian is not getting back with kanye west

"Pete is fun and kind, but way too needy," the pal notes of the former Saturday Night Live cast member. "He becomes obsessed which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time after dealing with Kanye."

"Pete would get back together in Kim today, but that is not going to happen. Neither is Kim getting back with Kanye."

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian and Davidson called it quits after dating for nine months. They have yet to publicly speak out about the split, but insiders revealed they were struggling with nurturing a long distance relationship while the King of Staten Island actor is filming his latest project in Australia.