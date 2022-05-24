Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Kim's 'Difficult' Ex Kanye West & Raves Over New Romance With Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner revealed how different Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is compared to her fizzled romance with Kanye West in a candid new interview.

"[Kanye] was very difficult to live with," Jenner, 72, said during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

Jenner shared that she will always have a fondness for West, 44, as they built up a friendship over the years. She also said the Famous rapper was a big supporter when she transitioned in 2015, but added that he is a "very complicated guy."