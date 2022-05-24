Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Kim's 'Difficult' Ex Kanye West & Raves Over New Romance With Pete Davidson
Caitlyn Jenner revealed how different Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is compared to her fizzled romance with Kanye West in a candid new interview.
"[Kanye] was very difficult to live with," Jenner, 72, said during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
Jenner shared that she will always have a fondness for West, 44, as they built up a friendship over the years. She also said the Famous rapper was a big supporter when she transitioned in 2015, but added that he is a "very complicated guy."
"Kim deserves to be happy. She's been through a hell of a lot in life," the former Olympian reiterated, stating that Kardashian's new beau isn't her usual type and has still proven to be a great match.
"Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with, especially Kanye," added the I Am Cait alum.
Jenner said the former Saturday Night Live star is a breath of fresh air for the Skims founder, 41, and always knows how to crack a joke and keep a smile on her face.
Jenner said Kardashian recently brought Davidson over to her Malibu home so they could meet in person for the first time, and Jenner was very impressed.
"Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction," she raved. "First of all, he treats her so well."
Kardashian's romance with the stand-up comedian began after she guest hosted on SNL in October 2021 amid her divorce from West, following nearly 7 years of marriage.
West and Kardashian share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Davidson has since left behind his longtime role on the NBC comedy sketch series as he pursues other projects. Radar previously reported on his seventh straight absence from the show, igniting rumors that he would soon be making his exit.
In recent months, Davidson went from keeping a low profile on the red carpet to posing front and center with Kardashian at the White House Correspondents Dinner and at the 2022 Met Gala.
Meanwhile, West is still dating model Chaney Jones.