Kanye West Declares Pete Davidson Dead After Kim Kardashian Breakup, Working To Win Back His Ex-Wife
Kanye West has started his public campaign to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian only days after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Radar has learned.
On Monday, Ye posted a mocked-up cover of The New York Times with a fake headline reading, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”
Kanye created the “Skete” nickname for Pete after he started dating Kim in November 2021. The reality star’s ex-husband ranted for weeks about the Saturday Night Live star and demanded he not meet his children.
The messages were too much for Kim who pleaded with Kanye to stop talking about Pete and her new relationship. She claimed he was putting everyone in danger but riling up his fanbase.
Eventually, Ye told his fans to not “do anything physical” if they ran into Pete. However, he did not stop with the erratic messages.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim has been attempting to wrap up her divorce from Kanye for over a year. She filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in February 2021. The Hulu star accused Ye of dragging his feet and refusing to reach a settlement with her.
The judge in the case granted a motion by Kim and agreed to make the former couple legally single. However, the development did not move the settlement any further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye’s powerhouse lawyer Samantha Spector recently dropped him as her client in the divorce.
Spector filed a declaration asking to be relieved as counsel telling the court, “There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”
All signs point to Ye gearing up to try and win Kim back once again. His efforts will be pointless as sources tell us Kim has no intention of ever getting back with her ex.
A faint line at the bottom of the post shared by Kanye read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottles thrown.” This line is a reference to his former friend Kid Cudi walking off the stage at Rolling Loud after fans threw objects at him.
Cudi had replaced Kanye as the headliner of the festival. The two have exchanged words publicly with Cudi expressing frustration with Ye and him attacking his friend, Pete Davidson.