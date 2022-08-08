Judge OK's Lori Loughlin's Travel For Filming Project As Disgraced Actress Looks To Resurrect Career
A federal judge will allow Lori Loughlin to travel to Canada as she tried to rekindle her career in the wake of a college admission scandal, Radar can report.
Last week, a federal judge in Massachusetts OK’ed a plan for Loughlin to travel to Canada to film a project.
There is no word on the exact project or how much Loughlin will earn for the role.
According to court documents obtained by Radaronline.com, the exact dates of filming aren’t known. But it is expected to be in mid-September or early October. The filming should last one week.
A court filing notes that Loughlin has paid $150,000 in fine and completed two years of supervised release after spending two months in lockup for her role in the scandal.
It will be up to Loughlin’s probation officer to sign off on the travel once the exact filming dates are known.
Loughlin has tried to jump start her career since she was sent to lockup for paying to help get her daughter into prestigious universities. The scandal hit some of the elites in Hollywood, such as Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. It also hit some of the most powerful in Los Angeles.
It also saw Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, head to prison.
Loughlin had her career fall apart after the scandal. She stopped appearing on the Full House reboot, Fuller House. Hallmark was quick to dump her after word of the scandal, despite Loughlin’s high profile on the network.
In September 2021, Loughlin started to return to acting and film for When Hope Calls, which was a spin-off of her show that was axed after the scandal.
Loughlin has also returned to the red carpet and increased her profile after trying to stay low through the scandal, the criminal proceedings and her prison sentence.