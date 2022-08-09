'People Like Hunter Biden Get Treated With Kid Gloves': Ron DeSantis Rips FBI Raid On Potential Presidential Opponent Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his potential opponent in the 2024 run for president after the FBI raided his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, all while trashing Joe Biden's troubled son.

Hours after Donald Trump's home was ransacked by federal agents and his safe broken into, DeSantis said, "The raid of MAL [Mar-a-Lago] is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."