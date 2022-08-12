Ex-Prez Donald Trump Under Investigation By FBI For Obstruction Of Justice & Espionage Act Violations, Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals

The search warrant used to execute the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week revealed the ex-president is currently under federal investigation for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking revelation was made Friday afternoon after Trump’s legal team failed to oppose a motion previously made by the Dept. of Justice to unseal a copy of the search warrant used to raid his Palm Beach, Florida estate on Monday.