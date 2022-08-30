Putin's Troops Resort To Deploying 'Inflatable Decoy' Missiles In War Against Ukraine

The "blow-up" system appears just like the real deal when photographed by planes or satellites, "but poses zero threat," according to the Daily Star.

As for Ukraine, America has reportedly provided 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) since June, which helped to fight off the Russian invasion that Putin ignited in February.

"We have provided them with hundreds and hundreds of these precision guided systems, and the Ukrainians have been using them to extraordinary effect on the battlefield," Defense Under Secretary Colin Kahl recently told reporters.