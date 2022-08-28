Vladimir Putin's Top Officials Assassinated As Both Ukraine & The Russian President's Inner Circle Fight To Take Him Down

As Radar previously reported, Putin's former aide Anatoly Chubai was recently hospitalized and is partially paralyzed with some fearing he had been poisoned. On Saturday, August 20, another aide, Alexander Dugin, a renowned Russian ultranationalist was believed to have been targeted in a car bombing that killed his 35-year-old daughter, Darya.

"This was the father’s vehicle. Darya… took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way," said Darya's friend Andrey Krasnov. "He returned, and he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably both of them were the target."

Tabach and Bereza spoke to The Sun.