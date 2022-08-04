Ex-Putin Official Who Quit & Left Russia Feared To Be Poisoned As He Remains Hospitalized

Vladimir Putin's former aide Anatoly Chubais suddenly fell ill over the weekend and shocking new photos show him hospitalized in Sardinia while he remains partially paralyzed and unable to close his eyes, Radar has learned.

It is believed Chubais, the highest official to sever ties with the Kremlin since Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in February, is suffering from symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is a neurological condition.