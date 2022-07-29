Looming Counterattack Against Russian Forces Ignites Fears Putin Could Resort To Nuclear Weapons

Chemical weapons expert Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon warned that due to the setback, Putin may go too far in his efforts to seize control.

"The spectre of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine is no doubt a growing concern in Nato capitals," Bretton-Gordon said last night, according to Daily Mail.

"As the tide appears to be turning in southern Ukraine, Putin's special operation could be about to unravel," he continued. "At this stage, it is critical the UK and the U.S. signal to the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons would cross a red line."