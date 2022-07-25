Vladimir Putin's 'Pregnant Mistress' Accused Of Lifting Leader's Spirits & Influencing Russia's Foreign Policy

According to Short, Alina Kabaeva – Putin’s rumored mistress who he allegedly started seeing in 2005 when she was only 22 years old – was not only “sex-crazy” but also “impacted” the Russian leader’s mood and how he treated and handled his policies toward the rest of the world.

"Was that one of the factors which helped to produce what appeared, from a Russian standpoint, to be a more self-confident and forceful approach in foreign policy, but in the West was seen as more aggressive?” Short wrote in an excerpt of his upcoming biography on Putin.

"It is possible but, given Putin's determination to conceal his private life, there is no way of knowing,” Short added.