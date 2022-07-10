"We have already reported that Alina Kabaeva, the cohabitant of the President of Russia, is pregnant," an anonymous report read, according to the General SVR Telegram channel. "Yesterday the sex of the unborn child became known - this is a girl."

"The news did not at all please the future father and the president of Russia in one person, who expressed the opinion that there were already enough children, and even more so, daughters, which upset Alina Maratovna very much," an anonymous report read, according to the General SVR Telegram channel.