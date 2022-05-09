Vladimir Putin's 'Mistress' Alina Kabaeva Rumored To Be Pregnant, Leaving 69-Year-Old Russian Leader 'Shocked'

That is the rumored report made by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general known only as “Viktor Mikhailovich,” who claimed on Monday that Putin was completely blindsided by the “extraordinary” news.

“We have already reported that yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to eyewitnesses, looked depressed and somewhat aloof,” Mikhailovich’s Telegram channel General SVR said.

“This is understandable, yesterday Putin learned that his long-term cohabitant and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, was pregnant for another, or rather, apparently, an extraordinary time,” the report added.