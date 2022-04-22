Vladimir Putin's Alleged Mistress Emerges From Hiding With New Face

The alleged mistress of Vladimir Putin has reportedly emerged from hiding, and those who have seen her claim that the woman’s face is remarkably “prettier” than before she went into hiding, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that would make this the first time she has been spotted in months, 38-year-old Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva – who is believed to be the Russia president’s mistress – was spotted at a recent junior gymnastics rehearsal in Moscow, and something about her face was slightly different.