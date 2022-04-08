Opulent Home Of Putin's 'Secret Daughter' Revealed, Featuring 'Gold-Plated Interiors' & More

He's even gone as far as to reportedly use body doubles for most of his public appearances and meetings at the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he witnessed only "death, just death" when touring the city of Bucha earlier this week.

In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is doing whatever it takes to "defend the ability of a person to live in the modern world" in their fight against Russia.

"They say we're defending Western values," he continued, arguing, "I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values. So that Russia doesn't choose what we should do and how I'm using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents."