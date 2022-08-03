Imposter Putin? Ukraine Officials Fuel Theories Russian President Is Using Body Doubles

"The picture, let's say, of the ears, is different. And it's like a fingerprint, each person's is unique. It cannot be repeated," he claimed on Ukrainian TV channel Groshi.

"They [Putin's body doubles] have different habits, different mannerisms, different gaits, sometimes even different heights, if you look closely," he went on.

Budanov's remarks were echoed by Ukrainian Major General Vadym Skibitsky, a top intelligence official, who speculated that Putin was utilizing doppelgängers to cover up his deteriorating strength.