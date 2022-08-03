BLM Activist Shaun King Defends Spending $40k Of Donor Money On Guard Dog

The purchase was made via two separate payments from Grassroots Law Project, King’s federal political committee that “primarily helps elect endorsed candidates through a variety of activities aimed at influencing the outcome of the next elections.”

Financial records showed that Grassroots Law paid $10,000 to California-based Potrero Performance Dogs in December 2021 for the purchase of Marz, followed by a second payment of $30,650 dated February 16, 2022.