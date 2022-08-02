Controversial BLM Activist Shaun King SLAMMED After Spending $40,000 Of 'PAC Money' On Guard Dog

Controversial Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King was scrutinized by critics this week after it was revealed he allegedly spent more than $40,000 of PAC money for a guard dog, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development to come as the 42-year-old civil rights activist’s finances are already under inspection, it was revealed King spent $40,650 for a 100-pound Mastiff named Marz to provide “alertness and protection” for King and his family.